By Adesina Wahab

The Executive Director, Vine Crest College, Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, Mrs Folasade Phillips, has said parents can damage the future of their children by over-pampering them, saying parents should not be overprotective of their children.

According to her, children should be raised in a way that they would be able to cope with the challenges and demands of today’s world.

While agreeing that living in today’s society has become very delicate, she advised parents to strike a balance between guiding their children to navigate today’s water safely and training them to become useful to themselves and the society at large.

She spoke in an interview with Thursday Learning.

“There is no doubt that parents today have genuine reasons to be concerned because a lot of evil is going on in our society. But there is need to strike a balance. Our children should be taught to be aware of their surroundings and be security conscious, but they should also be taught to know how to do basic things. There is this saying that your child is like your stomach, you don’t give it everything you can afford.

“At Vine Crest College, we believe in nurturing a total man. That is why apart from the academic activities, we also take interest in moulding their character. We teach them to be useful and be able to do certain chores.

“One day, a friend of one of our house masters came visiting and it was a weekend and she saw our students mopping the floor in their hostels and doing some chores. She was surprised and said in the school in Lagos where she is also a house master, the students don’t do that. That basically everything is done for the students. Some of them during Home Economics class said they had never fried eggs on their own. How would such a lady know how to prepare meals for her household?

“On their first day in the hostel, our students are taught how to lay their beds because we have a style we have adopted. We allow them to do some chores and we believe in instilling godliness into them,” she said.

On the issue of bullying in schools, Phillips suggested that schools be designed in a way that teachers, workers and others should not be located in structures too far from where they can monitor students.

“If someone is in charge of an hostel for instance, he should not be on the ground floor while the students he monitors are on the upper floor. The students know the footsteps of their teachers and masters and when they have been involved in some mischief, before the master gets to their room, they would have sorted themselves and pretend as if nothing has happened.

“Here, our house masters live in the same structure with the students and the way we have located their rooms, they can monitor what the students are doing. We also ensure that everywhere is lit. There is no light out in our hostels, even at night,” she noted.

On whether bullying is only pervasive in boarding schools and that it would be better if students are day students, Phillips dismissed the claim of boarding schools having more cases of bullying than day schools.

She also canvassed students being in boarding schools for proper monitoring by teachers and others.

“However, that will yield better result when the school is not overcrowded. If a school is overcrowded whether it is public or private school, the needed one-on-one touch won’t be there. Private school owners should also not be driven by profit, it is not a business where one can make huge profit. People should do it if they have passion for it,” she counselled.

She also dismissed the claim that private school owners fleece parents or charge exorbitantly.

She opined that even public schools seen to be cheaper have tax payers and others indirectly paying for the cost of education.