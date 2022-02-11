Dikio

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

PROJECT Niger Delta, PND, a non governmental organisation in the Niger Delta has lauded the transformative reforms of the Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col. Milan Dixon Dikio, retd, noting that he has effectively repositioned the programme.

The group said the Niger Delta region has experienced unprecedented peace and stability, following the prompt payment of stipends of ex-agitators and other empowerment programmes, adding that since Dikio assumed offfice, the programme has not recorded any protest or road blockage by ex-agitators.

To sustain the gains of the current leadership of PAP, the group appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Dikio, as the substantive coordinator to enabled him consolidate on the achievements and stabilize the programme.

In a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday the Executive Director and Coordinator of Project Niger Delta, PND, Comrade Princewill Timipre Ebebi, pointed out that giving a substantive status to Dikio’s appointment will enable him to clearly reposition the PAP and give it a purposely direction inline with the mandate and objectives of the programme.

He said: “The PAP before now was bedeviled with discrepancies for incessant protests in the Niger Delta which always culminated in the blockade of the East West Road resulting from the issue of the non-payment of the N65,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries of the programme.

“But since Dikio came, he has undertaken some reforms to ensure that the office of PAP get it right and monthly stipends are always paid promptly. Besides he has embarked on drastic measures to introduce transformative reforms designed to put the PAP on the path of service delivery.

“For us, Col. Dikio(retd) has done excellently well in repositioning the PAP, and as critical stakeholders we join our voice with well meaning stakeholders of the Niger Delta to appeal to President Buhari to make the appointment of Dikio substantive to give him the leverage to consolidate on the remarkable gains so far achieved.

“Making PAP boss the substantive coordinator would enable him pursue the mandate of PAP and build on achieving a sustainable peace in the region.”