The Ahonaruogho Family of Ughoton Town in the Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State announces the demise of Mr. Jeremiah Olu Oma Ahonaruogho who passed away on Monday 31st January 2022. He was aged 84 years.

A statement by Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, SAN, says Jeremiah Olu Oma ADE was born in Katsina in present-day Katsina State to Pa Duaye and Madam Ofeji on Tuesday, 23rd November, 1937. He had four siblings.

According to the family statement, “Records shows that his paternal great grandfather, Pa. Ahonaruogho Ade who hailed from the Odumokpopo area of Ughoton married Gine (Nee Asije) who begat his grandfather, Pa. Jacob Duaye Ade. Pa Jacob Duaye Ade married Madam Ofeji (Nee Edenevbiaye) who begat Jeremiah Oma Olu Ade.

“In 1981, Daddy reverted the family name to AHONARUOGHO from ADE in consultation with his father and his Auntie, Madam Warri ADE, a renowned trader at the popular Balogun Market in Lagos and the first woman to hold a Chieftaincy title in OKPE Kingdom so as to keep the identity as OKPES in the family given the fact that all his children had difficulty speaking the Okpe language for which he had great passion.

“He attended primary school between 1947 and 1953 at Holy Trinity School, Kano and the Ebenezer African Church School, Ibadan where he passed out. His Secondary School education was at the Yaba Technical Institute (now Yaba College of Technology) between 1954 -1958 where he graduated and was awarded the Yaba Technical Institute Secondary School Leaving Certificate. His classmates at Yaba Technical Institute included Admiral Augustus Aikhomu. Growing up in Lagos he had as friend, Mr. Segun Awolowo, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s son, who attended Igbobi College. They both played football for their respective schools.

“Pa Ahonaruogho met his wife Josephine in 1960 in Kano and mummy’s resistance to Daddy’s charms melted at the Independence Day dance at the Railway Recreational Club, Kano on 1st October, 1960, and they had their first child, Richard in July, 1961, in Warri; a relationship that lasted for 62 years to the glory of God.

“Pa Ahonaruogho had upon leaving secondary school joined Mobil Oil Nigeria Limited (as it then was) as a Clerk in August, 1958 and was posted from Lagos where he had lived with his Auntie Chief Madam Warri Ade, at Obalende, Lagos and resigned in August, 1961, after the birth of Richard, to enable him acquire further education in the United Kingdom. Upon arrival in the United Kingdom he gained employment at the Post Office and was able to pay the fare for Mummy to join him in 1962. In October, 1963, their second child, Michael was born.

“Daddy later enrolled at the College of Marketing (now the Chartered Institute of Marketing). He was awarded the Diploma Certificate of the Institute in 1965. Not satisfied with his educational achievements, he further enrolled for Post Graduate studies at the Sheffield College of Technology (now Sheffield Hallam University)1966-1967 where he was awarded the Post Graduate Diploma Certificate in Management Studies thereby making him an academic and associate member of the British Institute of Management, London. He thereafter worked as Accounting Officer to D.H. Lawson and Company Limited London. In July, 1968, Maureen was born in London and she was nicknamed Princess.

“Notwithstanding the then ravaging Nigerian Civil War which started in 1967, Daddy was determined to return to Nigeria as soon as possible. Leaving Mummy and Maureen in London, Daddy came to Nigeria with Michael staying with Uncle Harrison Udoko at Fadeyi, Lagos in 1968. Having secured his own two rooms and a palour apartment at No. 44 Adeshiyan Street, Palm Groove, Lagos, Mummy and Maureen joined him while Richard came from Warri where he had been living with his maternal grandmother, Madam Elizabeth Anirejuoritse Olugbo, in 1970.

“Pa. Ahonaruogho or Jerry as he was fondly called by his friends and colleagues rejoined Mobil Oil in November, 1968, at a time the illustrious Chief Senator David O. Dafinone, one of the most prominent Okpes of his era, had secured for him an interview appointment as a Marketing Executive at Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Limited, Makers of Peak Milk. Daddy never forgot the kindness of Chief Senator D.O. Dafinone, and wondered if would have fared better at Peak Milk.

“Daddy held various management and executive positions at Mobil Oil which included Commercial Administrative Manager, Resale Manager, Eastern Branch Manager with headquarters in Benin City covering 11 of the 29 States of Nigeria at the time. His last position at Mobil Oil was that of Real Estate Manager, yet at the time he left Mobil Oil and till death, he had no building in Lagos State where he worked in Executive, Management and Senior Management positions from 1968 to 1996 and 1998 to 1990. Daddy’s contemporary at Mobil Oil included Chief Pius Akinyelure who was at the time Head of Finance under whom was Mr. Bola Tinubu (as he then was). Other colleagues included Mr. O. C. “Nwachuku (with whom they shared the two wings of duplex houses at No. 7 Yusufu Okunade Street. Idiroko Estate, Lagos), Mrs. Nkechi Keri, Mr. Brume Oputu, Mr. Chris Obi and Chief Raphel Nwogu Ezeagu.

“He was transferred in 1996 and lived at 2, Reservation Road, GRA, Benin City until 1998. His home at Etete GRA, Benin City was completed about 1983 and was supervised on his behalf by Uncle James Orukomayon and Uncle Felix Ojomo.

“While in Lagos, the family was blessed with three more Children: Charles on 26th February, 1973, Dorcas in December, 1974 and Gabriel in October, 1978.

“Sadly two of his lovely children predeceased him. Charles died 6 days to his first birthday on 20th February, 1974, while Michael, a University of Benin Scholar who won the President Shehu Shagari Prize in 1983, a Scholar of the Government Germany and the most Senior person of African decent as Chief Immigration Officer at the Home Office in London, died on 13th September, 2005. May their lovely and gentle souls continue to rest in peace, Amen.

“Daddy was a Real Estate practitioner who refused to soil his hands, an astute professional Marketer and shrewd Administrator. A devout Christian, he was also a proud Okpe man and a loving father and husband who devoted his life to his family and the church.

“Daddy was open, patient and extremely tolerant. His home where ever it may be was home to all, especially Richard’s many friends, one of whom was Andrew Bamidele Chukwuemeka (ABC) Ogbogbo Esq, who lived with the family at Lisabi Road, Off Liverpool Road, Apapa, and who had worked with the legal luminary, Chief Samuel Olasupo Morohundiya, and who was to later become Richard’s Boss, Mentor and Benefactor.

“Daddy was interested in current affairs and admired Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo (who gave him free education in Western Nigeria) and General Yakubu Gowon. He also admired Chief Michael Omolayoye, Olorogun Michael Ibru, Chief Christopher Kolade, Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony and Chief Gamaliel Oforitsenere Onosode as great industrial and corporate gurus.

“His father, Pa. Duaye was one of the four persons who founded the Anglican Church in Ughoton and was so recognized at the Church centenary celebration. Little wonder that Daddy ended as an Anglican where he was a leader of the Men’s Fellowship of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Etete, GRA, Benin.

“On 15th March, 2014, Daddy and Mummy were married under the Marriage Act and same celebrated at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Etete, GRA, Benin City.

“On 22nd March, 2020, Daddy and Mummy were awarded a plaque which read – Your marriage is an Inspiration to us” by The Women of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church GRA, Benin City.

“A passionate community man, Daddy was the Odionwere of Idusogie Eweka Street & Environ Community Association, Off Etete, Etete Road, GRA, Benin City and held the Office of President at death.

“Daddy is survived by his Wife Mrs. Josephine Ajua Ahonaruogho, Children, Grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces and In-Law – The Ojelades from Abeokuta, Ogun State; The Olashores from Iloko Ijesha, Osun State; The Adefolajus from Esa-Oke, Osun State and The Unigwes from Umudike-Ukpor, Anambra State.

“He will be buried on Friday 25th February, 2022, which will be preceded with a service of songs on Thursday 24th February, 2022, to be held at his church, Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Etete, GRA, Benin City, Edo State, the same church at which the funeral will hold.