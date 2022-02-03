By Dennis Agbo

The Ozalla Development Union, ODU, in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state has expressed concern over the kidnap and disappearance of one of the community’s traditional rulers, HRH Igwe Don Nwochi of Etiti-Ozalla autonomous community since December 24 2021.

The community said it has been bedevilled by many security breaches such as the killing of one of its mothers, late Mrs Monica Okwuibe, who was murdered in Anambra state; and the killing of a breadwinner, Mr Sunday Igwe on a Monday morning at Agbani Road, Enugu.

Arising from a crucial/emergency meeting at Amigbo village square, the President General of ODU, Chief CNN Nwagbara, also stated that there have been major security issues in Ozalla, such as burglary, housebreaking and stealing brought about by the emerging urban status of the community.

“Our resolution is that all criminal elements should leave Ozalla and that if there is any Ozalla indigene involved in all these crimes, we are calling on the person to repent or face legal consequences. The second reason for the emergency meeting is the kidnap of one of our traditional rulers, the Igwe of Etiti-Ozalla, on the 24th of December 2021.

“We made efforts and everything that is required to be done has been done, yet since that December 24th Igwe has not been released and so we are praying and appealing to all concerned, particularly our Governor, the police commissioner and all concerned to come to our aid to assist to see that Igwe Don Nwochi is released from his captives.

“Thirdly, we are also bedevilled by the death of our dear mother, Monica Okwuibe who is the mother of our daughter, Benita Anyaegbunam, nee Okwuibe, married to an Obosi man who incidentally died and the lady was accused of having a hand in the death of the husband and the woman made efforts to deny and promised to take an oath of innocence, but they continued to threaten her until she was eventually attacked and seriously wounded with bullets.

“They meant to kill her but her mother was the person that eventually died and one of the co-wives of the Man that gave them accommodation was also murdered. So we are seriously concerned, we are sure that the Igbo land and Nigeria has not turned into an animal Kingdom where one will get angry and kill the other. No! If there is anything they want from her, they should follow due process.”

Nwagbara called on the security agencies, the government of Anambra state and legislators of all cadres to ensure that justice is served on the killing of Mrs Okwuibe.

“We are asking for justice on behalf of Benita and on behalf of Monica Okwuibe. Monica died, but what offence did she commit, simply because her daughter is married to a man who suddenly died. Is that why they should commit such a heinous crime against these women? So, we as Ndiozalla are demanding justice.”

On the killing of Sunday Igwe, a breadwinner of his family, who was shot in Enugu on a Monday when it was reported that unknown gunmen shot sporadically along Agbani road, the ODU requested investigation and justice.

‘We are asking our Governor to come and ameliorate this family that can no longer go back to Lagos. All the people he has been supporting, nobody can support them again,” Nwagbara pleaded.

