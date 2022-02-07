.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Osogbo/Olorunda, Kazeem Oyewale, popularly referred to Asiri Eniba on Monday disclosed that the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has never used him to attack any political opponent since ascending power.

Recall, members of the aggrieved All Progressives Congress, APC, under the leadership of Rasaq Salinsile had alleged that Oyewale led a series of attacks against their members, including the recent attack on Oranmiyan House.

Speaking while inspecting the Olaiya flyover constructed by the State Government, in the company of other NURTW units chairmen, he said he has never been involved in any political crisis as he is busy organising the union to benefit his members.

“I’ve heard a series of rumours concerning the attack on some APC members in Ikirun and Osogbo where my name was mentioned. I am a bonafide member of APC and I am not involved in any attack. I can’t even be used to attack party members because I have no issue with anyone”, the NURTW said.

He added that the essence of their visit to the flyover was to collaborate with the government to ensure the safety and security of users when it is finally inaugurated.

“The flyover is at the centre point of the state capital and we, NURTW are the end-users, hence, we are concerned about development at the site. We have been hearing alot of rumour about the bridge and we are here today to inspect and we are very satisfied with what we have witnessed.

“We appreciate the governor on the issue of security and since the Governor carried us along in the construction of the bridge, I want to assure you that we won’t allow miscreants to take over the bridge and we will surely support the governor in keeping the state safe.

“We will surely support Governor Oyetola’s second term ambition, we are going to work for him and will surely emerge as Governor again”, he said.’

