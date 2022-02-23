.

· As POWA President advises members to get regular checkup

By Evelyn Usman

A free breast and cervical cancer screening for over 400 wives of police officers and men of the |Lagos State Police Command, began today at the Police Officers Wives Association, POWA hall, Ikeja Lagos, with a view to detecting cancer early before symptoms appear.

Flagging off the four-day programme , wife of the Inspector-General of Police and President, POWA, Hajia Hajara Alkali Baba, disclosed that the initiative by the association was borne out of the need to alleviate the burden of cancer on women .

Describing the outreach as timely and one of the three key points agenda of her administration , Mrs Baba, urged the beneficiaries to grab the opportunity by taking every detail available to them seriously.

Informing that the free medical outreach was carried out in partnership with Monitor Health Care and SEBECCLY Cancer Care , Mrs Baba, urged the partners to replicate the same gesture in other police formations across the country.

She said, “ This outreach is quite timely when Nigerian women bear the highest top cancer burden namely: breast, cervical and ovarian cancer. As you grant kindness to 400 members of POWA in this free but unique exercise today, which shall be running through the four days scheduled, let me assure you that posterity does not forget in a hurry this act of kindness, as we urge other development partners to follow suit.

“As a responsive and proactive organization, POWA under my leadership is ever willing and ready to partner with you in the fight to defeat this monster called cancer. And this we hope to do through sensitization, responsiveness, and care for the victims of cancer.

This is what my administration has set out to do in a well-defined three points agenda namely: Health, Welfare and Education

“I wish to urge us today to take this exercise very seriously in the fight against breast and cervical cancer and urge our partners to replicate this same gesture across the zones of police formations as it is a sure way to reduce the unfortunate rise in statistics of cancer, through:provision of cancer prevention services, early detection of cancer and prompt treatment”.

Addressing the beneficiaries shortly before the screening exercise began, Executive Director, Healthy Air Technology Nigeria Limited, Dr.Femi Ogunremi, stressed the need for constant screening, informing that it was the only way cancer could be detected early and cured.

He started that while people in developed world easily overcome cancer due to early detection and treatment, Nigerians on the other hand resort to prayer s and self medication, adding that they (Nigerians ) only visited the hospital when the cells would have grown and spread to other parts of the body,thereby leading to death of the victim in most cases.

He called for the need for women to understand their breasts by taking regular self checks and report to the doctor when they notice any lump, even as he highlighted the risk factors of cervical cancer to include multiple sex partners and intake of excessive alcohol among others.

He also highlighted symptoms of cervical cancer to include: bleeding after sex, pains in the pelvis, smelly discharge and lose of weight when one is not under any diet.