.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Professor AbdulGaniy Raji on Wednesday disclosed that over 230,000 Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, were yet to be picked by the owners since the last registration exercise in 2018 in the state.

While speaking with newsmen in the state capital, he said only 390 of the over 230,000 PVCs were collected by their owners, saying others were laying fallow at the local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, across the state.

“As at today, there are over 230,000 Permanent Voters Cards yet to be collected from the 2018 exercise, we have distributed the PVCs to INEC offices at the local government areas, yet, only 390 pieces was picked up.

“Now, Osun has the largest number of people that registered for the continuous voters registration, over 600,000 persons. But only a little over 200,000 has completed their registration processes while over 400,000 people are yet to come to INEC office for biometric capturing”, he said.

Speaking on the readiness of the commission for the election scheduled to hold in July, Professor Raji said the electoral body is set for the exercise, saying every material, except the sensitive ones are already in their custody.

He added that creation of more polling units across the country is to reduce time of voting at units that have high population of voters with a view to ensure that results are collated and announced on time.

“More polling units were created across the state to reduce time of voting and make result collation quicker, however, it is surprising that new polling units in elites areas are still yet to be populated.

“We are worried with the development, but it is certain that even if there is only one person at the units, we will still deploy full adhoc staff their to conduct the exercise”, he said.