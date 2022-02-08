…call on Nigerians to shun abuse of senior citizens

By Gabriel Ewepu and Bernard Ozuanu

OVER 100 Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of Coalition of Societies for The Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria, COSROPIN, have decried poor treatment of old people in the country.

Expressing pain over lack of care for senior citizens over the years as a result of neglect, the president, COSROPIN, Senator Darlington Ajoku, said at the National corporate Senior Citizens Award initiative, NCSCAI, that human and corporate senior citizens’ right should accrue to them as embedded in the constitution.

Ajoku also warned people who have taken to violence against senior citizens including rape and murder to desist from the acts.

He added that vision of the coalition is to awaken the consciousness of Nigeria towards promoting and ensuring the well-being, welfare and dignity of older persons in the country.

The Nigeria Corporate Senior Citizens Award Initiative, NCSCAI, project will also provide a supportive platform for the promotion and implementation of innovative project and programmes for senior citizens like Nigeria Senior Citizens’ Game, National Elderly Parliament, and others.

He said: “Coalition of Societies for The Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria, COSROPIN, as a coalition for the Rights of senior citizens believes both human and corporate senior citizen’s Right should accrue to them.

“Hence, there is need for recognition and reward for corporate senior citizens. Recall that our bill on the rights and privileges of older persons has just been pasted by both chambers of the National Assembly awaiting the President’s sign off.

“Also that it was COSROPIN’s advocacy activities in 2020 that gave birth to the government creating the National Senior Citizen Centre, NSCC, to which COSROPIN is a BoT member and also the FEC signing of the National Policy of Aging to which COSROPIN is also a member of the National Council of Aging.

“COSROPIN is also a member of a National Ministerial committee that is working on the provision of health insurance for all the elderly persons in Nigeria. It is our hope that this policy would be finalized this year.

“COSROPIN has been the voice of Nigerian Senior Citizens.

“COSROPIN is a coalition of over 100 associations made up of Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Nigeria Pension Unions, NUP, senior retired civil servants, retirement groups of the Army, Air Force, Navy, police, Academia/Professionals in aging and all other groups working on issues/activities of elders/senior citizens.”

Meanwhile, he (Ajoku) called on youths to join COSROPIN, because they will also be old some day By way of summary we would love to see the youth participate because one day they will become old.

According to him, the coalition has structures at the national to the community level, and mentioned that these structures are currently manned by coordinators in charge of zones in order to reach the grassroots where most old people reside and could be reached.

However, he acknowledged government’s effort, especially in the COVID 19 pandemic.

“They recognized the fact that older people were more vulnerable and so a lot has been done”, he said.