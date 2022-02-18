Youths of Ndokwa West today pledged their total loyalty and one hundred percent allegiance to their pioneer president and immediate past deputy speaker of the delta state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi.

The youths who made the pledge today in Kwale during the visit of the national executive council of Ndokwa National Youth Movement (NNYM) worldwide to the leadership of Ndokwa West, said the peoples first leadership of Osanebi remains unprecedented in Ndokwa Nation, especially in the area of empowerment and mentorship.

Speaking during the visit, chapter coordinator, Comr. Ifeanyi ‘Tidy’ Ochonogor, said the leadership prowess of the empowerment master remains unrivalled in Ndokwa Nation, adding that youths of Ndokwa Nation have a voice today because of Osanebi.

Comr. Ifeanyi made it clear that in the history of Ndokwa Nation, politically and socially, Osanebi has remained a pace setter and pathfinder, and the youths of the region will forever be grateful for the sacrifices the empowerment master has made for the betterment of Ndokwa youths.

The chapter coordinator and the entire leadership of the youths from Ndokwa West unanimously pledged their unalloyed loyalty and total allegiance to Osanebi, stating that wherever Osanebi stand that’s where they will stand.

In their separate responses, NNYM Pesident, Comr. Onwubolu Benjamin and Secretary General, Idi Presley Ifeanyichukwu, expressed their satisfaction with the chapter leadership, especially their impart at the grassroot level.

They urged the youths of Ndokwa West to remain steadfast in their commitment to the movement and their undivided loyalty to the ideologies of the pioneer president, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi.

The visit which is the final in the series of the national leadership tour of the various LGA’s chapters of NNYM, had also in attendance the Vice President- Comr. Sir Boris Esumike, Chairman BOT- Comr. Osanebi Augustine, Chapter Chairman Ukwuani- Comr. Chika Okemilli Uwabuofu, BOT Ndokwa West- Comr. Expensive Ogeleka and other members of the national executives council. The clan coordinators from the six clans and their secretaries were also in attendance.