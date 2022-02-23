President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said that without the intervention of his administration on rail and road projects, people, especially those from the South-West, could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan.

President Buhari stated this when he received in audience a delegation from Kaduna State, led by the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, and the state’s Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, at the State House, Abuja.

The President said: “My objective was very clear. Despite the dwindling resources, I wanted to deal with infrastructure across the country.

“We should look at advancement in terms of infrastructure. No country can advance without infrastructure. There used to be railways. People from Southern Kaduna will remember this.

“Which country can advance without road, rail and power? That’s why I wanted to sort out infrastructure, knowing that Nigerians are competitive by nature, and they will face their businesses when there’s road, rail and power.”

Besides, the President said the challenge of commuting in the South West had been improved.

He said: “The people from South West can tell better because between Lagos and Ibadan by now, if we hadn’t done what we did, people would have been trekking because the road was not there, the rail was not there and there was so much insecurity.

“But we thank the international community. We thank China and Chinese investors, who came along to support the Lagos-Ibadan transport projects.”

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor thanked the President for his working visit to the state, where he commissioned projects in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.

