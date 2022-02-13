.

— Matriculates 614 Fresh Students

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Pro-Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state, Dr Bode Ayorinde has said that the institution’s certificate was not for sale to the highest bidder.

Dr Ayorinde said this at the matriculation ceremony for 614 fresh students of the institution over the weekend in Owo.

He said that students offered admission merited it and would also have to work to get the institution certificate after being found worthy in both character and learning.

“No matter the child of who you are, you have to study hard to get our certificate, we dont and won’t bend the rules for anybody.

” No amount of money that you have that would make us sell our certificate for you. Not in this institution.

” We are out to impact knowledge and you’re to study and earn our certificate.

” You should also obey our rules and you reap the fruit of discipline and will graduate successfully

“We are not selling certificates. If you want to buy a certificate go elsewhere. You paid for tuition. We impact knowledge. And anybody who fails will have an opportunity to retake the exams.

“We are not awarding marks here. We’ll not influence any result. This university is known properly as a university.

“Anybody who wants to buy a certificate should turn back at the gate, we are not selling.”

Also, speaking, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Aje said that the ceremony was the 15th Matriculation ceremony since the inception of the University.

Aje urged the new students to imbibe the habit of reading and studying always in a bid to graduate with flying colours.

The Guest speaker and Alumnus of the institution, Mr Wisdom Otaru Oniwon spoke on the topic: “My Dream, the dream admonished the students to utilize every time any opportunity they have to achieve their aim.

“This is the beginning of a unique phase in your life, and honestly, it will be memorable and filled with lifelong friendships, a network of associations, and some wear and tear that will put you in shape to run with Knowledge, Integrity and Leadership.

Otaru, while speaking on the 7 nuggets of wisdom (Dream, Focus, Passion humility, healthy living, setting standard) urged the matriculants to always take one step at a time till they get to the top.

The Guest Speaker however implored the Matriculants to always Stay focused on their dream.

