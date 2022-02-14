By Peter Duru, Makurdi



The Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state has constructed a Skills Acquisition and Youth Entrepreneurship Centre in Otukpo’Icho community to help train youths of the area in various arts and craft to help them become productive and self-reliant.



At the commissioning which was witnessed by the people of area including political and community leaders as well as traditional rulers, Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mr. Alli said the project was dear to his heart because of the impact it would make on the lives of Otukpo youths.



He said: “I recall that in the course of distributing items to our people during the last Christmas I promised that my administration would build another Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Center for the good people of Otukpo.



“I am glad to state that this project in Otukpo’Icho was undertaken and completed by our administration in fulfillment of that promise. This is the second center we are commissioning in the last seven months and it is in line with the directive and mandate given to Council Chairmen by Governor Samuel Ortom that we must execute projects that would directly impact the lives of the people.



“This project is dear to my heart because of its economic importance in the life of our youths, especially those in Otukpo’Icho because it is intended to teach our youths how to fish rather than depend on others for fish.

“I also want to used this occasion to caution our youths against indulging in crime. It is my hope that all able-bodied youths who are idle and looking for what to do, toe the path of wisdom and take advantage of the opportunity this center provides, to learn one or two skills and in the long run better their own economic fortunes.



“I am not unaware of the fact that there are many youths in other parts of the country who may be craving to have opportunities like this, so I urge us all take advantage of these centers to develop themselves.”



Welcoming the Otukpo Chairman and his delegation, the Oche’Otukpo Odu, HRH Dr. John Eimonye, youth and community leaders commended Mr. Alli for providing people-oriented, selfless leadership for the people of Otukpo.



“You are commissioning this project less that one month after you commissioned a concrete bridge replacing a 46 year-old wooden bridge for the people of Ojoma in Allan. We pray God to use you in bigger and greater responsibility in the state so that you can impacts more lives,” they said.



The fully furnished skills acquisition centre is the second to be constructed and commissioned by the administration of Mr. George Alli in the last seven months. The first was commissioned last year in Akpegede community.