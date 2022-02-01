By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has commenced rehabilitation of 200 kilometres of roads across the state.

The state government on Tuesday while taking newsmen across the roads said the state is divided into six zones in approving 20 roads for rehabilitation.

Speaking during the tour, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transport, Hon Toke Olaniyan disclosed that Governor Oyetola approved rehabilitation of over 25 roads across the state to improve socio-economic activities and vehicular movements in the state.

“We are rehabilitating 200km of roads and the cost is running to over N1 billion. These roads are going to be done in batches but it will be delivered before the rainy season this year.

Speaking on Gbongan-Iwo-Oyo road that almost cut the town into two at Awe junction, Iwo, he said the state government decided to take up the rehabilitation to bring succor to the people.

“Whether the road belongs to the Federal Government or other tiers of government, the situation requires that state government should intervene to save the life of its citizens and improve the social-economic situation.

“For a long time now this road has been abandoned and the stretch that passes through the town divided Iwo into two. The governor directed that we should fix the bad portion of the road.

“We tried to reach the FG but due to one issue or the other they could not come over and we decided to embark on it rehabilitation. We know we are going to bear the cost but it is a thing of joy that we will make our people comfortable.

“We have divided the state into six zones, we have Ikirun/Ila, Iwo/Ejigbo, Ife/Ijesha, Osogbo/Ede and Gbongan/Ikire and others. We have spread it across the nooks cranny of the state. We will complete the project before the rainy season and that is why we are working day and night to ensure that all areas mapped out are completed.”

Among the places visited by newsmen includes; Iwo, Gbongan/Oyo road, Ikirun, Otan, Iree, Obagun and Ila roads.

Vanguard News Nigeria