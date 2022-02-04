Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state has pledged the readiness of his administration to help decongest the Apapa Port in Lagos State.

Speaking shortly after he submitted his Governorship Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Abuja, Gov. Oyetola said he is currently turning the state into a financial hub by constructing a dry port.

“We are developing a financial hub. We are actually constructing a dry port where freighters can transport their containers. This will also help in decongesting the Apapa Port.

“We believe that given all that we have been able to do within the period of time with paucity of funds, if given the privilege, I will continue to improve on what we have done. In the area of rural roads, a lot has been done as well. As we speak traditional rulers, artisans, workers have been endorsing us, most of them asking me to continue”, he stated.

Oyetola said given his background in the private sector, he earlier on prepared himself to innovate ways to run the state as a profitable business enterprise for the benefit of the people.

“Running a government is like running an enterprise. The only difference is that one is for profit-making while the other is for service.

“If you get your variables right it will look so easy that is why I cannot be lamenting about the paucity of funds I only have to look for creative ways of delivering on the mandate given to me by the people.

“So, there is no magic as it were but only a determination to deliver on the mandate of the people because it is an opportunity of a lifetime to be given the mandate by the people to serve them”.

On the chances of opposition elements in the state to floor him in the coming election should he clinch the ticket of his party, the governor said; “Well, I can talk about my party the APC, it remains the party to beat anytime, any day. I don’t see them (opposition) having any extraordinary chance of doing what we are doing. The work, infrastructure that we have done are there for everyone to see. We have also received so much ratings from the people who are to decide in terms of what we have been able to do”.

