APC members loyal Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, one of the leading aspirant in today’s governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State have alleged that the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola led-IleriOluwa group, has removed their names from the party register, thereby disenfranchising them in today’s exercise.

The development was expressed in a video obtained online, wherein some of the party members who claimed they couldn’t find their names on the lists despite being duly registered and possessed their membership cards.

They said they were unable to find their names in the party membership register pasted in different wards and units of the state.

It was gathered that party members in Oyan, Odo-Otin local government, Ede, Ilesa, Osogbo and other parts of the state on arrival at the polling centres did not find their names on the list while having their membership card.

In Ward 2, Oke Amola, Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government, the situation was the same as party members were denied the opportunity to cast their vote for their preferred aspirant.

Some of the voters said: “This is shocking. We came here early in the morning, overjoyed and elated to be a part of the process of electing our governorship candidate. We had gathered in our ward as early as possible for the exercise.

“To our surprise, we did not find our names in the register they pasted. We have our membership cards with us and we duly registered last year. It is however a rude shock to us that our names are not here. This is a clear message that Governor Oyetola and his men do not want us to vote for the candidate of our choice.

“Our leaders have been alleging that our names might not be in the membership register. We have found out that is true. They do not want us (Adeoti’s supporters) to vote. This is sad and undemocratic. We are party men and we are being disenfranchised in our own party. This exercise is not free, fair and credible.”

It would be recalled that Adeoti had in a press conference on Friday, said that the party membership register was not made available to the aspirants and their supporters in a bid to allow the Governor and his men manipulate the process of today’s primaries. He added that the membership register has since been kept at the Government House in Osogbo due to Oyetola’s membership of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC.