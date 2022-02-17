.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in Osun State on Thursday, stormed the party secretariat in Osogbo to protest against alleged interference of Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde in the party affairs.

A High Court in the state had on Wednesday reaffirmed Soji Adagunodo as the authentic Chairman of the party, thereby putting on hold the party’s scheduled delegate congress, earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday.

The party members from across the wards in the state stormed the Biker area of the state capital, where the Secretariat was located armed placards with various inscriptions, such as “Osun is not an appendage of Oyo”, “Seyi Makinde, please keep off”, PDP Govs, we love and respect you”, “Ademola Adeleke is our man”, among others.

Addressing journalists, the leader of the protesters, Dr Lere Oyewumi, said Governor Seyi Makinde and his counterpart from Adamawa State, Umar Fintiri were behind the party’s recent crisis.

“We can feel the hand of Governor Seyi on what happened yesterday, (Wednesday). The way he is acting to us seems he is not interested in our progress, as a governor who is close to us, he is supposed to be helping us but he is not.

“Wednesday is supposed to be our congress and they had already appointed 93 persons to conduct the congress across the local government in Osun State. The five-man committee had arrived in Osun State, only to invite us in the afternoon to tell us they can’t continue with the congress because they receive a court injunction.

“We linked up with Abuja, we find out that it was a lie l that the NWC did not order for the cancellation of the congress. Later the day we learnt that Abuja stakeholders had met and postponed the congress officially.

“Our demand is that none of the five persons they sent here yesterday should come. If we see their faces here on. Sunday, they may not live to tell the story. Because this thing affects our lives. We know what we have been facing in the state for the past 12 years”, he said.

