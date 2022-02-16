.

Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr) Adekunle Aromolaran, has disclosed that any Ijesa man not satisfied with the second term bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola can smash head on pole.

This is as the monarch added that Ijesaland is standing behind the Governor to ensure he is re-elected for another term in office.

The monarch who speaks in Yoruba while receiving the Governor at his palace in Ilesa during Oyetola’s tour of Ijesa-south federal constituency on Wednesday, said the Ijesas are not known for rascality, hence, committed to peaceful re-election of the Governor come July 16, 2022.

“You are the candidate that will win Ijesaland, whosoever oppose yout candidature can smash his head on pole. You don’t need to waste your time soliciting votes in Ijesaland because you already have our support, your outstanding performance is enough to earn you our votes.

“We can’t be ingrate to you at the time you need our support, there is no other person to be voted for during the 2022 Osun governorship election other than you.

“We don’t give room for rascality in Ijesaland. The support we will give you would peaceful. We have warned our wards that they should not get themselves involved in thuggery.

“I pledge on behalf of the Ijesha people that we will give your administration full support to ensure that you win come July 16 2022.

Governor Oyetola had earlier disclosed that he was at the palace to seek royal blessings ahead of meeting his party members to seek their support ahead of the party’s governorship primary election on Saturday.