By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Government on Monday tackled the convoy of Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for allegedly invading the state capital with armed thugs, shooting sporadically into the air to scare innocent people away from their businesses.

This is as an aide to the Minister, Mr Bola Ilori said the security operatives attached to the Minister shot to repel an attempt attack on the former Governor.

Sporadic gunshots were fired severally around Old-Garage around 7pm while the former Governor’s convoy was moving through Ajegunle area to Oke-Fia, forcing shop owners and other residents to scamper for safety.

According to a facebook post by an eye witness, Lamina Kamorudeen, “Shooting sporadically by the security men who were in company of the former Governor Aregbesola of the State in Osogbo today is but a misplacement of priority! No matter what, this is a state you have once governed for a two term tenure.

“Mr. Minister of Interior, you have to apologize to Osun people for many citizens were injured while running for their lives today”.

The state government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civc Orientation, Funke Egbemode said some miscreants and their kingpin shot through the state capital to disrupt peace in the state.

“We have credible reports that some misguided cowards have invaded Osogbo, the Osun State capital with armed thugs to foment trouble. These miscreants and their kingpin started shooting as they raced through the town.

“Their interest is simply to attempt to thwart the peace of the state and create fear in the minds of the good people of Osun counting on a long-lost influence.

“The Government of Osun hereby warns that there are no sacred cows in the state. No one is above the law here regardless of their past glories or future aspirations. Security agencies have been well briefed about the activities of these mischief makers, who have set themselves on a collision course with the law”.

meanwhile, Ilori wrote on his Facebook page, “Only a lazy man starts a wrestling match with cutlass and guns – Aregbe!!!

“Oyetola thugs fired several gunshots at Aregbesola’s, Adeoti (Sheu) convoy after declaring his preferred choice for Governorship. The attackers were repelled by combined efforts of Police, DSS, NSCDC etc and luckily no casualty was recorded”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria