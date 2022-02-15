.

•Osun govt, Aregbesola trade blames over gunshots

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

MINISTER of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, openly denounced the relationship with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, just as he vowed to ensure that former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, emerges the next governor of the state.

He also said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is back in the hands of true progressives, who will work assiduously to win in the July 16 governorship election.

Aregbesola, in a statement by his Media Aide, Sola Fasure, spoke while addressing supporters at Ijebu-Jesa, ahead of the party’s primary scheduled for February 19, 2022.

Aregbesola said: “Anyone who was with us when we started the journey to reclaim Osun for the progressives in 2004 would know we fought very hard for this victory we have today. We went through several challenges then but, through thick and thin, we were able to succeed and this time around, we will succeed.

“We are ready to allow a free flow of the democratic process to interplay here. We are not those who play God. We are resolute about reclaiming our party from those who think they can continue to abuse our legacies or even want us to be second fiddles in the party we worked and laboured for. This is our pride and we will sustain it.

“Let me tell you that God is with us. I urge all our supporters to come out and back us. Do not have any fears. We are the authentic APC in Osun. If in Lagos, the governor did not do well and the party decided not to return him for a second term, why can’t it be so in Osun? They know what they have done to us is bad and they want to continue the impunity. We will not accept it.

Osun govt accuses Aregbesola of allegedly invading state capital with armed thugs

“Do not be disturbed by their threats. Come out en-masse and vote for our aspirant. Adeoti is the next governor of Osun. We should all support him.”

Osun govt, Aregbesola bicker over gunshots

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government, yesterday, chided the convoy of Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for allegedly invading the state capital with armed thugs, shooting sporadically into the air to scare innocent people away from their businesses.

But an aide to the Minister, Mr Bola Ilori said the security operatives attached to the Minister shot to repel an attempted attack on the former Governor.

Sporadic gunshots were fired severally around Old-Garage around 7 pm while the former Governor’s convoy was moving through the Ajegunle area to Oke-Fia, forcing shop owners and other residents to scamper for safety.

The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode said: “We have credible reports that some misguided cowards have invaded Osogbo, the Osun State capital with armed thugs to foment trouble. These miscreants and their kingpin started shooting as they raced through the town.

“Their interest is simply to attempt to thwart the peace of the state and create fear in the minds of the good people of Osun counting on a long-lost influence.

The Government of Osun hereby warns that there are no sacred cows in the state. No one is above the law here regardless of their past glories or future aspirations. Security agencies have been well briefed about the activities of these mischief-makers, who have set themselves on a collision course with the law.”

But in a swift reaction, Ilori, on his Facebook page, wrote: “Only a lazy man starts a wrestling match with cutlass and guns.

“Oyetola’s thugs fired several gunshots at Aregbesola and Adeoti’s convoy after declaring his preferred choice for Governorship. The attackers were repelled by combined efforts of Police, DSS, NSCDC etc and luckily no casually was recorded.”

