A faction in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, supported by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called for immediate transfer of the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, accusing him of bias.

The factional Chairman, Mr Rasaq Salinsile, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Osogbo, saying that series of attacks on members of the group reported to the commissioner, were not treated.

According to him, Olokode was usually quick in attending to the complaints by the people in authorities against members of my group.

Salinsile, also accused some leaders of the faction supported by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of sponsoring attacks on Aregbesola’s supporters.

He said leaders and members of his group had been exposed to series of attacks.

Salinsile said that while the perpetrators were known and a petition was written, no concrete action was taken by the security agents, especially the police.

“We had intelligence reports of the IleriOluwa faction’s plan to attack us, and we promptly passed the information to the Commissioner of Police in particular and all other security agencies, but nothing was done about it till now.

“We, therefore, plead with the Inspector-General of Police to please expeditiously transfer Olokode from Osun with immediate effect.

“Olokode, to the best of human understanding is incapable of carrying out his job impartially as demanded by the constitution,” the factional chairman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected armed thugs had at about 5.30 p.m on Thursday attacked the Campaign office of Aregbesola, popularly known as “Oranmiyan House” in Osogbo.

The wall of the building was reportedly riddled by bullets, while the gunmen burnt some canopies within the premise.

Meanwhile, the Osun Command said it would carry out intensive investigation to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on the Aregbesola’s Campaign office.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement that anyone arrested in connection with the attack would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Opalola said the state Commissioner of Police had visited the scene for an on the spot assessment, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

“Consequent upon the attack on the Oranmiyan House, located along Gbongan/Ibadan Road, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, has visited the area for an on the spot assessment.

“The CP assured the people that the perpetrators will be brought to book, and directed the Command’s Tactical Teams to embark on rigorous and intensive investigation to fish out the perpetrators for them to face the full wrath of the law.

“The CP, in his spirited efforts to fight crimes to a standstill, has rejigged the command’s security action plans in tackling any form of crime in the state. He admonished the political gladiators to play the game according to the rules.

“The CP also urged the people of the state to continue with their legitimate businesses as police personnel, jointly with the local security outfits, have been charged and drafted to the areas to maintain absolute peace.

“The CP further implores members of the public to give timely and actionable information to the police,” Opalola said.

Also, the state government has dissociated itself from the attack on Aregbesola’s Campaign office.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, said the Commissioner of Police had been charged to fish out the perpetrators of the attack and bring them before the law.

“The accusation that the government of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola had anything to do with Thursday’s attack on the Oranmiyan House is sad and laughable.

“It defies reasoning that a man who has invested so much in the peace of Osun in the last three years will descend that low,” she said.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA