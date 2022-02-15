



Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says he is confident of clinching the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket at its primary slated for Feb. 19.

Oyetola said this during his strategic Engagement Tour to Ejigbo Federal Constituency on Monday.

The governor, while addressing traditional rulers in their palaces, as well as party members in Awo and Ejigbo township, said with God on his side, he was confident of victory.

According to the governor, there is no need of changing the winning team.

Oyetola also expressed satisfaction at the warm reception he had been given by the people since the commencement of the tour.

The governor, however, urged members of the party to troop out in large number on Feb. 19 for the party’s primary

Oyetola, who also received some defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commended them for taking a bold step to join the ruling party.

He assured the defectors of equal opportunity and treatment in the party.

Speaking in his palace, Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyesosin, lauded the governor for his remarkable achievements in the last three years.

Oyesosin, who described Oyetola as a ”welfarist and an administrator par excellence,” said he had never seen a governor like Oyetola in the state.

“Since I have been on earth, I have never seen a governor like Oyetola.

“I have spent 48 years on the throne and since my enthronement I have never seen a man or governor like you.

“You have done so well for me, my town, the council and for the state

“Your second term ambition is a walk over as long as Ejigbo, and by extension, Osun, is concerned” the traditional ruler said.

Also, Alawo of Awo, Oba Abdul-Rasaq Abioye, lauded the governor for being resolute and committed to the people’s welfare since assumption of office.

The traditional ruler, who enumerated some of the achievements of the governor in the state and in his local government, said that all the traditional rulers have resolved to work for him for second term.

In their separate remarks, Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo and the Aragberi of Iragberi, Oba Folorunsho Makanju, appreciated the governor for the good works his administration had been doing.

Vanguard News Nigeria