. Accuses an ex-Gov of camping 3,000 NSCDC personnel in Osun

A socio-political group, Osun Shall Rise Again, OSRA, has raised the alarm over the influx of hoodlums from neighbouring States, ahead of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election for Osun State coming up this Saturday.

The group noted that it became necessary to raise the alarm so as to put security operatives on the alert and avoid consequences to peace, human safety and properties in the state.

Specifically, it further stated it had an intelligence report that a former Osun Governor, had assembled 3,000 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, obviously to use them to cause trouble with a view to discrediting the election process.

In a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Saheed Bakare and Lanre Akeju, respectively, OSRA said information at its disposal indicated that The Osun Progressives (TOP) and their sponsors were bent on precipitating violence after the Monday attempt failed.

The group also advised the Inspector General of Police and the State Commissioner of Police to take measures to ensure that the plots of those who want to destabilize Osun do not succeed.

“We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police to be on the lookout and charge the Osun CP to take proactive measures to avert violence in Osun on Saturday.

“Our former Governor has been trying to create the impression that we are in a state of war in Osun so as to ensure that the APC governorship election does not hold or gets discredited if it holds against their wish,” the group said.

Vanguard News Nigeria