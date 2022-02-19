By Shina Abubakar



As the All Progressives Congress, APC, holds its governorship primary across the 332 wards in the state, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has described the exercise as a sham.

Meanwhile results trickling in from various wards across the state positioned the incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola in the lead and likely to win the exercise.

Aregbesola in a statement issued on his behalf by his media aide, Sola Fasure on Saturday evening, said the process manipulated to favour the Governor against all known guidelines of the party.

“We have received and continue to receive the reports of the shenanigans of the officials who conducted the sham of an election. We have been inundated with reports state-wide of how your names were expunged from the party’s voters register, which was not made available until this morning, contrary to the convention of making the list available to the candidates before the election.

“We have heard of how party registration cards were being hawked this morning to the supporters of the state governor.

“We have also received reports of how accreditation was not done at all in many wards and how people without the party identification just participated and queued behind the governor in many polling units.

“We have received the report from our members and independent observers, how government officials and notable supporters of the governor officiated in the election, how votes were farcically counted in favour of the governor and how the votes recorded for him were more than the number of voters accredited ab initio in many units.

“We have heard of the absence of result sheets and other vital documents for recording results and vital data. We note also the absence of INEC officials in most wards, casting serious doubt on the credibility of the election.

“We note with shame and much regret the consternation of local and international observers on what they regard as a travesty of an election”.

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Aregbesola said his faction would seek redress legally, restraining them from taking laws into their hands.

“You are urged not to take laws into your hands. Please leave the rest to the Almighty God and let us explore all peaceful and legal means for addressing the matter in order to obtain justice.

“Please remain committed to peace and the rule of law. Be unflinching in your commitment to the democratic ideals. Democracy is for the long haul. As you all know, we never tire and we never give up on the cause we believe in. Be rest assured that victory is ours”, he said.

Meanwhile Governor Oyetola defeated both Aregbesola and former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf at the wards and also won at his ward 1 located at Saint Paul school, Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of the state, where 1612 voters queued behind him.

The Governor polled 323 votes, Adeoti, 62 while Lasun polled 10 at his Irepodun ward 5. At the Minister’s Ilesa-East local government ward 8, Oyetola polled 309 votes against Adeoti’s 146. Also at the House of Assembly’s Speaker ward in Ilesa-West local government, Oyetola polled 741 votes against Adeoti’s 30 votes.

Poll peaceful, free and fair

Meanwhile Governor Oyetola while addressing supporters after the exercise in Iragbiji, said contrary to insinuation of war, the exercise was peaceful, saying party primary should not be a war, hence called on party members and fellow aspirant to work towards reconciliation in the interest of the party.

The exercise as you can see is peaceful and free, it is not a war, it is a family affair. I plead with all party members to allow peace reign, embrace reconciliation and make the party stronger ahead of the July Governorship poll.

Also, Senator Ajibola Basiru after the exercise said the exercise has further revealed the beauty of direct primary, saying party members owned the process and elected their preferred candidate.

One killed

One person was however reported dead at Odogbo ward 6 in Atakunmosa-East local government area of the state.

The Commissioner for Political Affairs on the State, Taiwo Akeju, said the victim, one Job Akinola, a member of the APC was shot by hoodlums in the branded vehicle of a PDP governorahip aspirant, Sanya Omirin.

In a quick reaction, Omirin said his boys have nothing to do with the killings, saying they were merely passing through the area, as he claimed that the murder has been committee earlier.

Confirming the incident, Osun police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said the killing was due to rival cult clash. She added police is investigating the incident.

“One Bode Itapa stormed APC accreditation at Ward 6, Odogbo, picked up the victim and shot him dead. Police intercepted the suspect at Kwara road, engaged them in shootout. They escaped into the bush with gun injury. They abandon a PDP branded Nisan Hilux with Sanya Omirin poster.

“The deceased’s body has been deposited at the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa”, she said.

Protest

There was protest in Oyan, Odo-Otin local government area of the state. The protesters majorly women loyal to Aregbesola’s faction against alleged removal of their names from the voters’register.

Leader of the women, Mrs Sola Adegbite said, “Our names were not in the voters register, despite that we were fully captured during the registration”.

Similarly, some supporters of Adeoti in Osogbo, Olorunda, Ifelodun, Ilesa, Irepodun complained over alleged removal of their new in the voters register.

