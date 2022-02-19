By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the completion of accreditation at ward one in Iragbiji, where the Governor was accredited, agents and representatives of Moshood Adeoti and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf were not present at the ward.

The returning officer in the ward, Apostle Samson Oyebode, while announcing voting procedure said, “representatives and agents of the Adeoti and Lasun were not present at the venue.

The voters were then instructed to line behind the poster of their candidate. Most of the voters lined behind Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was physically present at the venue.

According to Apostle Oyebode, “after the headcounts, 2053 voters were accredited, 1612 queued behind Oyetola while Adeoti and Lasun had no votes, the other voters did not return to the venue after accreditation”.

Addressing the newmen after the counting, Governor Oyetola said the primary should not be a war and urged aspirants and supporters to rally behind the party during the governorship election in July.

