The first vibrant female Professor of computer science in whole West Africa countries of University of Ibadan, Nigeria has been honoured with a Global Golden Award as “the Most Notable and Top Distinguished Senior Professor of the 21st Century” by the International Chartered World Learned Society, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

While conferring the awards on Prof Emeritus Adenike Osofisan recently, the World Grand President of the Society, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, the Fellow of Cambridge Scholar Publishing U.K, noted that the recognitions were based on Prof Emeritus Adenike O. Osofisan ’s immense contributions to the global knowledge industry through Higher Education.

The insignia of the awards included certificates, Global Golden Award Frame , a global golden muffler, a global golden medal, and other instruments of the Society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

While congratulating Prof Emeritus Adenike Osofisan on behalf of the World Grand Board of Directors, ICWLS, including Prof. Sir Sarfraz Lloyd of Oceania, Prof. Sir Abhiram Kukshreshtha of Asia, Prof. Sir M. Howard Pilley of Europe and Prof. Sir Luis Emilio Abad of the Americas, Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu urged the recipient not to relent in her efforts of adding value to humanity.

According to Prof. Sir Aremu, who is also the Vice Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc., in USA and Santa Cruz Province in Argentina, official partners constituent campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation, Prof Emeritus Osofisan is a shining example of diligence, excellence and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

While responding to the presentation of awards, The First Female Professor of Computer Science in whole West Africa ,Prof Emeritus Osofisan appreciated the World Grand President, UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu and the ICWLS Board of Directors for deeming her worthy of the honour.

She stressed that she dedicated the honour to his family, University of Ibadan where she retired as a Professor of Computer Science which she is privileged to serve in various capacities, she also expressed willingness to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate of her University of Ibadan viz teaching, research and community service.