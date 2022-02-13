By Ademola Adegbite – Ibadan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo alongside Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and other prominent Nigerians are among dignitaries expected at the ‘Day of Tributes’ in honour of the late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala of the state.

In a statement authorized by Kehinde Olaosebikan on behalf of the political class and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, on Sunday, said a lecture titled, “Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala: The Life of a Humane Politician” would be delivered by retired Federal Permanent Secretary and eminent scholar, Professor Tunji Olaopa.

Vanguard reports that the event is the first in a week-long of events organized to celebrate the life of late Alao-Akala, who died on January 12, 2022.

According to the statement, Osinbajo and Makinde would lead other prominent Nigerians to the occasion, where they would express their views on the life of the departed governor

Olaosebikan said that among others expected at the event are labour leaders and members, market men and women, associations, students, women, and youth leaders as well as captains of industries.

“As a governor for four years and 11 months, Alao-Akala was exceptional in governance; pragmatic, compassionate, sagacious, and uncommonly generous. All these virtues and his delightful relationships with the high and low in society earned him the appellation of Oyato Governor. He was indeed unique and uncommon.” Olaosebikan affirmed.

