Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Olayinka Ajayi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the administration of the justice system is the foundation of law and order.

Speaking at the 20th Memorial Anniversary Symposium of late Bankole Olumide Aluko, tagged: “Administration of Justice: The Ideal Standard, The Nigerian Reality and our Potential,” the vice president In his keynote address, showered encomiums on the late Aluko, said at the weekend that “The administration of the justice system is the foundation of law and order, commerce as well as democracy. When the system of administration of justice fails, these pillars of governance and orderly society also collapse.’’

He went on to lament over the delay in the delivery of justice as one of the cankerworms eating up the judicial system, invariably blocking investors from entering into the sector. “Investor hesitancy or reluctance is also a reflection of the inefficiency and lack of confidence in the integrity of the commercial dispute resolution process, delay is disastrous.’’

In his remarks, co-founder of Aluko and Oyebode, Gbenga Oyebode, expressed his gratitude to Vice President Osinbajo for honoring the memory of the late Bankole Olumide Aluko by gracing the occasion.

Oyebode described Bankole as one who had respect for ethical standards and a particular love for his profession. “Bankole is a man of many parts but the sum total of all these parts was that he was a devoted husband, father and family man; he was a great advocate and litigator, who reached the pinnacle of the profession in 1997 by getting admitted to the Inner Bar; he was a great footballer, a lover of the game and also, a true and loyal friend to those he considered friends and he stood by them all the time.’’