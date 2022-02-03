Esiso and Onwordi

People’s Democratic Party chieftain, Hon James Endurance Onwordi, popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has felicitated with the Delta state PDP chairman on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary.

The Chief Executive Officer of Endico Real Estate in a congratulatory message commended the state party chairman for his immense contributions to the unity of Delta State and his selfless services to Deltans.

He said that Esiso’s is a unifying factor in the PDP and has over the years contributed to the growth of the party in Delta State.

Onwordi also noted that the leadership qualities demonstrated by Esiso have brought a lot of people into people’s Democratic Party PDP.

“As state party chairman, Barr Esiso has affected lives and development to communities in the state.

His birthday is worth celebrating, looking at his personality and the way he has worked tirelessly to ensure there is a positive result.

“The PDP is strong in Delta today because of its role in keeping the party United.

“As Esiso celebrates his birthday today, may God grand his heart desires .“ he prayed.