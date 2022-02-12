By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended the Senate over its proposal for monthly rent.

The Senate has passed for second reading a bill seeking to regulate rent payments in Nigeria. The proposed legislation, sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi), specifically seeks to stop yearly advance payment of rents and compel house owners to collect rent monthly in arrears.

Onuesoke described the proposed Bill as a welcome development as it will ameliorate the hardship faced by the down trodden.

Addressing the newsmen yesterday at Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke however expressed fear that the bill may create a lot of confusion between landlords and tenants.

While supporting the proposed Bill, Onuesoke noted that “the annual rental collection is unjust and illegal anywhere in the world”, adding that “it is a good initiative from the Senate”.

According to him, “To me, it is a ‘cash out mentality’ for a landlord to ask for a year’s rent from their tenants. Everywhere across the globe, house rent is paid monthly. Your rent should be tied to your income. When you get your income, you pay your rent and other bills. Waiting for a year to give your landlord the bulk sum is not the best.”

Onuesoke however pointed out that the Bill, if passed into law cannot work particularly in Nigeria where people are struggling with few houses. “I am afraid, the Bill, if passed into law cannot work particularly in a society where many are struggling with few houses. It lacks simple economic principle,” he stated.