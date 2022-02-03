A foremost aspirant for the seat of the Delta South Senatorial district in 2023 general elections, Dr. Sylvester Onoyona, has congratulated the Chairman of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC Elder Omeni Sobotie, on his victory at the party’s primaries and subsequent inauguration yesterday saying, the cap best fits him.

This was made known yesterday in a statement issued by the Emede Isoko-South born Organisational Leadership turned politician, noting that, having proved his mettle in the past as a notable political tactician, Elder Sobotie is coming with wealth of experience garnered over the years in the field of ‘real politik” adding that, no one in the history of Delta State politics have the wisdom and knowledge of the man he described as a maverick politician who he said is erudite in the art of politics.

The statement further mocked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state noting that, the umbrella Party is in for a shocker come 2023 polls.

Onoyona, said the newly inaugurated Chairman was he on whose tactical wisdom the former Delta State governor, Chief Onanefe Ibori, rode to victory at the polls in the oil-rich Big heart state stressing that as the Senior Special Adviser to the then governor who ruled between 1999 and 2007 the vacuum he left in that office is yet to filled as he added that the Urhobo-born is armed with all it takes to wreck the boat of the ruling party in the state.

Loyal to a fault, Dr Onoyona said, with Sobotie in the saddle, the APC will experience peace, unity and purposeful leadership such that will attract more progressive minded Deltans into the fold of the broom party noting that the era of poaching those he described as political minions by the leadership of the PDP in the state is gone for good saying, the politician would end the seeming imperfections inherent in the party as the ‘brooms’ of the APC are strong enough to sweep the vestiges of the PDP off the political landscape of the state.

With the Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Senate, leading the pack, Sobotie, who he said has stamped his foot righteously in the sand of time will Coast home with the desired victory at the polls at all levels of elections for the APC describing him as the best for any political party who believes in visionary leadership demonstrated in superlative service delivery to the masses of the people.

Expressing his joy at the successful inauguration of Elder Sobotie, Dr Onoyona who holds a PhD in Organisational Leadership from the North Central University in the United States of America, stated that Delta will witness a new APC that will be a brand for all households in the state saying, “the man who knows the way has taken the lead” as he projected a brighter future for the party under a progressive leadership whose faith he said is deep-rooted in the betterment of the Delta population.

The statement said, “the banner of the APC is progress and with Elder Sobotie who pioneers excellence of ideas and unblemished philosophy of good governance in a corruption free society will birth a new chapter in the life of the party and the people of Delta State.

“Sobotie we know, is a top notch in the politics of our state and as a veteran in the field is schooled in art of hitting his opponent(s) below the belt and this the PDP will experience come 2023. Sobotie has come to deepen democracy in the state and all hands must be on deck to support the political tsunamis that be orchestrated by the Elder and his Progressives team.”

The Delta South Senatorial hopeful stated as he called on members and critical stakeholders in his party to rally support for the new leadership in the state noting that every party member should take APC’s campaign of good governance, change and accelerated development to their domain saying that a new sheriff is in town.