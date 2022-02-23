.

By Dennis Agbo

The Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Denge Josef Umunnakwe Onoh has declared that the local government council election that took place in the state on Wednesday was peaceful.

Onoh also said that the election was free and fair, noting that he was hopeful the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state will be victorious in most of the 260 wards in the 17 local government councils of the state.

Speaking shortly after casting his votes in Ekulu primary school GRA Ward 7 Polling Unit of Enugu North Local Government council, he commended the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, for conducting a hitch-free election.

“I must commend ENSIEC for proving once more that it is capable of maintaining Democratic ethos in Enugu state. So far the election has been peaceful and people came out to vote. I hope that the PDP will be victorious in my polling unit, in Enugu north local government and indeed in the entire state,” Onoh said.