•Rivers gov, PDP chieftains in court as ex-Plateau gov’s fraud trial resumes

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday pleaded with members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to play down their political ambitions ahead of 2023 general elections and focus on how to unite the Party to rescue the country from the shackles of maladministration inflicted on her by the All Progressive Congress, APC led-Federal Government

Wike who spoke in Jos, reiterated the need for the right thing to be done, saying “We have the material but what we are contending now is everybody must come together, make sacrifices and see how we can move forward.”

The Rivers State Governor was in Plateau State on a reconciliatory visit to ensure that the crisis among leaders of the PDP is resolved.

The governor expressed the party’s concern on the lingering misunderstanding between former Governor Jonah Jang and the governorship aspirant of the party in the state Retired Lt Gen Jeremiah Useni.

He said “Nigerians are waiting for PDP, Nigeria is bleeding, Plateau State is not an exception. It is not about Christians or Muslims, it is not about North or South, the killings, the insecurity, the hardship, and poverty is everywhere. We are more concerned about the insecurity in Nigeria, the only hope Nigeria has now is the PDP and so it requires collective efforts of everybody. If we don’t work as a team, Nigerians will not be happy.”

Speaking on his ambition in 2023, Governor Wike declared “I have not told you that I am running for any presidential election. We want our Party to be united. What is important is that you must have a Party before you can talk about the election. Without a party what is the essence of running for an election? Plateau is ripe for the PDP to take over because APC has performed woefully as far as Nigeria and the state are concerned. I stand to be challenged by anybody. Every individual has to keep his aspiration and focus on how the party will be united to salvage the country, to salvage Plateau State.”

Wike, others in court for Jang trial

Meanwhile, Governor Wike, and some PDP chieftains had earlier stormed the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos in solidarity with former Governor Jang of the state, whose trial resumed.

Wike and the PDP chieftains arrived the court premises around 9.50 a.m.

Former Governor, Jang, is standing trial over alleged misappropriation of state funds during his tenure in office.

Jang is standing trial alongside Yusuf Pam, an ex-cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, on alleged N6.3billion fraud charges brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

They were first arraigned before Justice Daniel Longji in March 2018 on 17 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds but they had since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case is currently before Justice Christine Dabup who started hearing the matter afresh following the retirement of Justice Longji in December 2019.

