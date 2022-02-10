.

…As Tambuwal,Bafarawa, Shagari, others Consult Makarfi over 2023

We ‘ll have cause to smile if we unite -Makarfi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo.

As the 2023 election approaches, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has said that the only legacy left for President Muhammadu Buhari is to emulate former President Jonathan by conducting a free, fair and credible election in 2023.

He spoke in an interview with journalists shortly after a clandestine meeting with former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi in Kaduna on Thursday.

Earlier before the meeting which was also attended by former Governor Bafarawa, former minister Mukhtar Shagari, lawmakers, retired Army officers and many PDP chieftains, Tambuwal said he was in Kaduna to see Makarfi who had returned from a hospital overseas.

Makarfi had in his remarks, admonished the PDP stalwarts and other party members to unite and embrace one another.

“If we unite and accommodate each other…..we will have cause to smile,” Makarfi said.

Speaking in an interview with journalists before his departure, Tambuwal said Makarfi has appealed to the members of the party to come together.

“That is becoming our national anthem….unity unity unity all the way. It’s only when we are united that we can have a very strong force,” he said.

According to him, ” as I said it before, the Head of the electoral umpire INEC..,Prof Mahmood Yakubu has only one option. That option is to leave a lasting legacy. From my knowledge, he is from very good family background.”

“So he needs to actually make sure that he did not soil his family history and his own personal history by ensuring he conducts a free and fair election.”

“Even President Muhammadu Buhari himself…despite all the failures that we are seeing in this administration, the only legacy that is left for him is to ensure he conducts the free, fair and credible election. Same way as President Goodluck Jonathan did ensure and handed over to him in 2015,” he said.

