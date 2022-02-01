Growth is the sign of Life. No one realizes this truth more than entrepreneurs. Any enterprise that sets out to sail in the great and mighty ocean of the market place, does so intending to grow and expand. While this is an essential criterion for a business, not all businesses can expand and grow and utilize their full potential.

Onyi Odunukwe Founder and CEO of Glo tanning – a fast-growing chain of tanning centers in America, believes that if one wants to grow, one first must clear the path ahead of them. Onyi founded his chain of tanning centers in 2010.

Today the brand has expanded to 11 states with over 50 locations. Speaking to us on how he built his chain of tanning centers, Onyi shares three critical insights to help entrepreneurs who are looking to expand their business.

“Look before you leap. Running a business is like conducting an orchestra. When one is looking to expand one has to have a good view of the landscape around. They have to be able to observe, analyze all data available before deciding on their expanding their venture.”

“D.I.Y. No one is going to do it for you. No one is going to create an opportunity or educate you of a new opportunity that gets created. Create your growth strategy before kicking-start the expansion process.”

“Make creative connections. In today’s world, conventional ideas do work, but they may not have a future. Today, a growth strategy should be organic. By expanding your circle, you get to connect people with different potentials, and kick-start collaborations. This stage of networking becomes the foundation from which your business would expand.”

Observation, proactive effort, and creative networking are the three pillars on which Onyi Odunukwe, has built and grown his business. His achievement and his knowledge is truly an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs.