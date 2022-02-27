.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One person, simply identified as Lekan was reportedly killed as a rival cult group clash in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Sunday.

It was gathered that a group of four young men were riding a motorcycle around the Oluode area of Osogbo when another group suddenly attacked them.

Vanguard learnt that there was a cold war among cult groups in the area, hence, rival cultists tread carefully in the community and other hotspots in the community.

An eye witness, Wale Adisa, disclosed that some guys emerged around CMS junction on Sunday afternoon and attacked four guys after attacking the motorcyclists conveying them through the area.

“As soon as the guys fell off the two motorcycles, their attackers descended on them with various dangerous weapons such as cutlass, club, axe among others.

“One of them was eventually hit with a big stone on the head and lost consciousness on the spot and residents around the place scampered for safety, as they could not attempt to intervene in the imbroglio”, he said.

Confirming the incident, Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola disclosed that the four guys travelling on a motorcycle were attacked by suspected cultists with cutlasses, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons.

“One of the guys identified as Lekan, aka Osondi was killed during the clash, another one identified as Poplo and two others yet to be known were injured.

“Police have been deployed to the scene, while a manhunt for the perpetrators has been launched”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria