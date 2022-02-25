By Peter Duru, MAKURDI

One person was feared dead and scores sustained injuries following the renewed hostility between the people of Mbakume and Mbasombo at Ikayongo in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness in the area that the crisis, which broke out Wednesday night led to the razing of several houses and farms produce in the communities.

The eyewitness said the crisis had always been over disputed farmland but no one knew what triggered the latest crisis, several months after the state government took steps to resolve the dispute.

He said: “The reason for the latest crisis cannot be explained but we all know that the people of Mbakume and Mbasombo have lived like sworn enemies because of disagreements over ownership of farmlands despite the far-reaching steps taken by the state government to resolve the crisis.

“As at this (Thursday) morning part of Tse-Tsuwe has been razed, one person was said to have been killed and the home of a retired police officer, known as Yonov Agber and his large farm produce was not speared by the hoodlums.”

Contacted, Chairman of the council, Mr Terwase Ortserga, who said he was out of town on official assignment, said security personnel had been drafted to the area to maintain the peace.

Vanguard News Nigeria