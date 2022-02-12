By Adeola Badru

Barely 48 hours after the Agbekoya threatened the Benin Republic to release the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho from their captivity, unknown gunmen, Saturday, attacked the Soka residence of the activist in Ibadan, where one person was feared killed and many confirmed injured.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard in a telephone interview, Igboho’s lead lawyer said that the armed thugs stormed Igboho’s residence and macheted the associates of the Yoruba Nation campaigner, leaving one of his aides dead.

He said: “Yes it’s true his Soka residence was attacked today by thugs and one person was macheted to death, while some of Igboho’s men tried to prevent them from entering. Scores of the boys that tried to resist them were seriously injured.”

“But I won’t be able to say more than this. You will be briefed further as events unfold.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, did not respond to calls placed across to him several times by this correspondent.

