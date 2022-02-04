Image representation

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A farmer, Femi Alawiye and nine of his farm workers lured to the farm and abducted in Ogbese area of Ondo state have regained their freedom after parting with N10.7m ransom.

A family member said that the kidnappers counted the money and ensured it was completed before they freed those kidnapped.

Recall that the victims were abducted last week Saturday after the kidnappers succeeded in luring them to the farm under the pretence that the farm was on fire.

Vanguard gathered that the victims were released after their family members raised the ransom requested for by the kidnappers.

Alawiye was called on the phone that his farm was on fire and he quickly rushed down to the farm to see the level of the damage but on getting to the farm, the kidnappers rounded up and whisked them away

Police sources told Vanguard that the kidnappers had earlier freed five of the kidnapped workers.

But the remaining six victims were released after spending four days in the kidnappers’ den.

Vanguard gathered that the victims have reunited with their families having paid a ransom of N10.7million.

A family told newsmen that; “They collected N10.7 million naira from six of us and they counted the money and ensured it was complete before they freed those kidnapped”.

Police image-maker in the state, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the release of all the victims.

Odunlami however claimed ignorance of the payment of ransom.

“Our men have been in the bush trailing them and they have been freed and we are still making sure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book”.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, vowed that the bandit would soon be tracked down and made to face the full weight of the law.

