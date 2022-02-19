.

It is no longer news that popular TV host, Frank Edoho is returning as host for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Series 2.

Edoho was recently unveiled at a special event, where it was revealed that the new series of the show will run for 52 weeks with a N20m cash prize.

However, the new sponsors for the award-winning TV game show were unveiled alongside the event which was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

They include UP, Payattitude, Payarena, and HopePSBank. The companies are members of UP Group – Nigerian payments and financial technology company.

‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series 2 – The Rebirth’ is produced in Nigeria by BLK Hut under the license of Sony Pictures.

An adaptation of the British version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The Nigerian version was first aired in 2004 and stopped temporarily in 2017.

Over the years, the show has recorded exciting moments, with Aroma Ufodike winning the highest prize money of N10 million. Other past winners of the show include Osazuwa Osahon Daniels – N5 million (2009), Babatunde Oni Oladipo – N5 million (2010), and Nnaemeka Ubaekwena – N5 million (2012).

Speaking at the unveiling, Edoho said, “I am glad to be back. I am grateful to have been recalled and the new show promises to be very exciting as well as a great learning process. This is one show no one will want to miss”. he said.

This edition of the show tagged “The Rebirth” introduced a new lifeline known as “Ask the host” to aid contestants when they are stuck on questions.