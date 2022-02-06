.

• Host communities’ welfare is our priority – Group Capt Etete Ekpo (rtd)

“We shall constantly take the welfare of the residents of our host communities as foremost in the scheme of things in the course of our operations here at OML13.”

This assurance was given by the Base Manager, NOSL, Group Capt Etete Ekpo (rtd), while delivering a consignment of rice and wine to the Eastern Obolo communities through members of their Oil and Gas Committee.

The Committee was represented by Honorable (Elder) Uro Bill Nango who took possession of the Christmas gifts.

In a brief handover ceremony at the NOSL office headquarters in Eket, Ekpo expressed the goodwill of his company to the communities.

He recalled efforts of the past to make life better for the host communities including the provision of employment opportunities for youths and provision of social amenities like roads.

His words, “We are just starting as a journey of 100 miles starts with a step”.

The NOSL Base Manager praised the communities for the cooperation enjoyed by the company which, according to him, has translated to smooth operation and enjoined them to continue in that regard.

Nango, in his speech, thanked the company for extending the gesture to the communities.

According to the communities’ representative, this will go a long way to help the people especially at a time they were feeling the brunt of economic hardship.

He recalled the various items donated to the communities in past Christmas celebrations. Mango assured the communities of continued support to NOSL to make the area conducive for their operations.

He reminded the company to continue its gesture to the people in other areas to enhance them in terms of vocational training and social amenities.

Representative of the NPDC, Mr Bassey Richard, told the gathering that the partnership between NNPC and NOSL has come to impact positively on the communities and will be sustained.

David Eshiet, Youth President of Iko community, praised the company for the kind gesture.

He, however, pleaded that the company should do more in areas of provision of community projects like town halls, a vocation for youths, and scholarship for their students in higher institutions.

Earlier, other local government areas under OML13 had taken their shares of the items. These are Onna, Mkpat Enin, Ibeno and Ikot Abasi.

Those present at the occasion include Mr Fabian Ebri, Base Manager, NOSL Iko Base, Mr Isaacs Nelly, NPDC SCO, and Mrs Emem Thomas, CSR (Women Affairs) NOSL.

Vanguard News Nigeria