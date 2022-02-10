Communications experts, Rachel Onamusi and Omawumi Ogbe, will host over forty speakers and attendees from across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia at 10X Thrive Global Conference, on the 10th and 11th of February 2022.

The speakers including serial investor Olumide Soyombo,11-year old US National Chess Master, Tanitoluwa Adewumi; career coach and senior lecturer, Dr. Dipo Awojide, Actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, renowned Life Coach, Lanre Olusola, actor & TV host, Nancy Isime, and former CEO of IHS Rwanda, Azeez Amida, among others, will appear at the two-day conference to speak on various topics such as personal growth, career advancement, brand visibility, leadership hacks, investments, and many more.

Also speaking at the conference is Victor Ekpenyong, 10X own executive partner and managing director of Kenyon International West Africa, a Nigerian-owned oil services firm.

Co-founders of 10X Thrive; Omawumi Ogbe, managing partner at Lagos-based GLG Communications, and Rachel Onamusi, founder and CEO of London-based VN Sync, describe it as a gathering of experts in various fields to explore practical ways to thrive in the next normal.

“People are tired of attending conferences just to get theoretical knowledge. This is why we have designed 10X Thrive in a way that sees speakers taking on relatable topics in short but impactful conversations. No formal presentations, just experienced insights and practical tips that participants can action immediately,” said Omawumi Ogbe.

“After the prolonged period of uncertainty and disruption we’ve all experienced in the last 2 years, this conference will offer actual action items that participants can start working on in order to achieve some great feats for 2022 as we make peace with the constant changes around us,” added Rachel Onamusi.

The conference is open to entry-level and C-Suite career professionals, including small and medium-scale entrepreneurs and leaders from all parts of the world. Participants from anywhere in the world can register to attend the conference for free at The 10X Thrive Conference portal.

It holds today and tomorrow at 3pm GMT and 4pm WAT on both days.