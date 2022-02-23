By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan
THE Olubadan-designate, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Tuesday, confirmed receiving a letter of installation from the Oyo state government.
This was confirmed in a shot message sent by Dele Ogunsola, one of the media aides to Oba Balogun.
Ogunsola said: “Just as the story was sent out, the date of Olubadan’s inauguration holding on 11th March, 2022 as approved by the governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde was received.”