Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III (middle), flanked by two palace Chiefs, President General, of IDU, Professor Chris Akpotu (2nd left), his vice, Chief Dan Odhomo (1st left) and one other, (1st right) during the Union’s courtesy visit to the palace.

.as IDU congratulates Atuwatse III

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, has restated his resolve to encourage synergy between Isoko and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities that would engender growth and development of their people.

The Monarch who stated this when Professor Chris Akpotu, President General of Isoko Development Union, IDU led his executive members, including women and youth leaders on a courtesy visit to his Palace, said the visit was a demonstration of the existing mutual relationship between the Isokos and Itsekiris.

He thanked them for the visit, adding that there were a lot of factors that united both ethnic nationalities. He recounted the long-term ties between the Itsekiris and Isoko people.

While pledging his commitment to peace and prosperity of the Isoko people, Atuwatse III also pledged his support for the leadership of the IDU in line with fostering development across the ethnic groups.

Earlier in his remarks, the President General of IDU, Professor Chris Akpotu said the visit was of paramount importance to sustain the existing relationship between Isoko and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities.

Akpotu congratulated the Monarch on his ascension to the throne and commended him for his commitment to peace and development of the kingdom and their neighbours.

According to him, the ascension of Atuwatse III to the throne of his forebears was a dawn of a new beginning for both ethnic groups and prayed for a more peaceful and prosperous Itsekiri kingdom under the Monarch.

He said: “we pray that God grants him the wisdom, health, insights, and acuity for a successful reign on the revered throne of his ancestors which will attract increased development to his people, rubbing off on the State, and the entire nation.”

Others who spoke at the event opined that the meeting was a demonstration of the existing mutual relationship between the ethnic groups.

Chief Mrs Felicia Suleiman, Chief Alloy Okpelogbo and Chief Dan Odhomo who also spoke during the visit, said the visit to the Olu would further promote the cordial relationship between the Isoko, Itsekiri and other ethnic nationalities.

They said the visit was historic, adding that it would guarantee peace and sustained unity in diversity among the people.