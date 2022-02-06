…says Nigeria’s future looks good

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS development of any society depends on the strong and solid foundation of education, the wife of Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, yesterday, advocated for best education for children and wards.

She stated this during a courtesy visit to Cleverminds Educational Foundation, where she called on Nigerians to give support to indigent children as they also deserves the best of education in order to become veritable assets to the nation and its development.

Explaining purpose of her visit, the Royal Mother described the visit as symbolic, therefore called on parents, guardians and other stakeholders to ensure the best form of education is given to their children and wards.

She said: “It is essential to impact our children for the mission ahead in life. Children need to be taught the right values.

“Watching these innocent children gave me the assurance that the future of Nigeria looks really good.”

Earlier speaking was the Founder, Cleverminds Educational Foundation, Zion Oshiobugie, who explained that the purpose of the visit by Her Royal Majesty is to identify with the slum community and build hope of the children such that they can have a better life.