Legend Golden Care Foundation, a foundation founded and owned by Chief Olisa Metuh, former Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022; led by Barr. Ogonna Okeke, its Chief Operations Officer, visited the inmates at the Suleja Correctional facility to celebrate World Day of Social Justice.

The foundation, during its address, focused on how female inmates can achieve social justice via formal employment as the theme for this year’s World Day of Social Justice is “Achieving Social Justice via formal employment”.

Barr. Ogonna Okeke, during her speech, said the foundation is not new to the inmates at the Suleja correctional facility. According to her, “The foundation has been working with the correctional facility by providing pro bono services to the inmates. As a foundation, we just recently in the month of January this year 2022, helped in securing the release of an inmate named Blessing Benard, we have also engaged in renovation works for the correctional facility.”

Furthermore, she stated that “the foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization whose works can be categorised into two, namely; Charity Support and Human Right. The mission of the foundation is generally to promote an open society where there is equal access to basic needs for everyone.”

Barr. Pelumi Olagbenbesi, a Human Rights and Public Interest lawyer was the guest speaker for the occasion. He encouraged the inmates and talked to them about skill acquisition and empowering themselves by engaging and participating in all correctional facility activities geared towards human development and skills development.

Some members of the foundation, Ebiloma Abdullahi and Success Osahon also engaged in an interactive session with the inmates, sharing their experiences and encouraging them to look beyond the walls of the correctional facility.

The in-charge of Suleja Correctional centre ACC Ali A Ali also welcomed the foundation and equally encouraged inmates to strive to be better people and pick up skills that will empower them to be great assets to the nation when released.

The foundation offered refreshments to the inmates and promised to continue to work with them.