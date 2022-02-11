A Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and 2021 Anambra State Gubernatorial aspirant Hon Amb Ike Oligbo has charged the incoming Anambra State Governor Prof Charles Soludo to make accessible roads infrastructure in the state one of his priorities on assuming office.

In a telephone interview with Journalists, the United Nations award-winning business mogul while lending support to the incoming Governor’s drive and priority to recreate Okpoko slum in Ogbaru Local Government Area emphasized that the addition of good road networks in the state to his priority will transform the state to an enviable attractive investment hub.

He said, “without accessible and motorable roads, businesses will not succeed and thrive, consequently impacting negatively on the generation of revenues for the state government. You cannot be proposing to build the state economy when citizens are not able to drive around reasonably and comfortably to conduct their day to day business activities”. The three cardinals areas of a successful administration are the provision of infrastructure (roads), security, and electricity. On these pedestaks, the economy will kick start itself. Education and health are also important sectors but first, we must put the infrastructures in place to help propel the local economy, he further stated.

“Look at the Anambra capital city of Awka, with the present state of poor road infrastructures, how can the city attract reasonable investments and businesses to help build the economy of the state?”, Oligbo quizzed.

The international security expert further emphasized that the quality of road construction as was done in the Ngige era should be of paramount importance as this would help define the stewardship of the incoming Governor to the people of the state. We cannot be talking about modernizing the markets and the cities when there are horrendous road networks across the state resulting in poor accessibility of roads by motorists. Such priorities should run simultaneously, Oligbo elaborated.

In line with the incoming governor’s slum rehabilitation priority, the Umuoji born politician also called on the governor-elect to look into abandoned road projects in the various communities in the state by the current Obiano led APGA government and bring succor to the communities. He disclosed that his community, Umuoji, alone has had about eight abandoned inter-community/town road networks since 2013. Still, on-road infrastructure delivery/management, Ike Oligbo emphasized the need to reposition Anambra State Road Maintenance Agency, ARMA to become a strong responsive agency to the perennial and contemporary environmental challenges of the state.

Oligbo while applauding the governor-elect’s choice of a low-key inauguration further advised the Governor-elect to focus on creating a true legacy of good governance for himself and make a difference in the lives of Anambra citizens being unarguably the most educated of all the past State Governors to date.

He ought to reach across the board for talents who have Anambra State’s welfare in mind and not praise singers who are only interested in filing up their pockets” Oligbo concluded