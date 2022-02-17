Oldest Kaduna Imam dies at 130, survived by 26 children, 290 grandchildren, over 200 great-grandchildren

Late Chief Imam , Adam Tahir

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Sheikh Adam Tahir, the Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State has died at the age of 130 years.

Adjudged to be the oldest Muslim leader up North, Sheikh Tahir was survived by 26 children, 290 grandchildren and over 200 great-grandchildren.

The Deputy Chief Imam in Kafanchan, Alhaji Muhammad Kassim, said late Sheikh Tahir died on Wednesday evening.

He had been ill for some time.

“The late Imam would be greatly missed by the people of the area as well as the entire Muslim Ummah because of his outstanding qualities worthy of emulation,” Kassim said

Emir of Jema’a, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammad II, said the death of Imam Tahir was a huge loss to the emirate and the people of Southern Kaduna.

Sympathisers have continued to visit the Emir’s Palace in Kafanchan to commiserate with the people over the loss.

