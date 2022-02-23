The Independent Panel on Sexual Abuse Allegation by Ms. Obiamaka Azubike is set up to unravel the facts surrounding the incident that occurred on May 1, 2004 at Olashore International School.

Terms of Reference

The panel is to examine and unravel the facts surrounding the alleged incident, the merit of the allegations, and the way forward all within the context of fairness and justice.

In achieving its purpose, the inquiry will:

 Consider all the information which is available from the student files and other school documents.

 Reach out to all persons identified as being able to provide meaningful evidence or testimony relating to the incident and collect evidence, including first-hand statements where possible, from all those involved.

This will include testimony from the primary complainant, the boys alleged to have been involved, and any staff able to provide information on the incident.

 Consider whether the school management of 2004 responded appropriately to the allegations that may have been made at the time of the incident.

 Assess whether in 2004 there were effective child protection measures in place and whether any shortcomings identified have subsequently been addressed.

 Submit a report of its findings to the Trustees which will be made available to the school management, the complainant, Olashore International School Board of Governors, and to all other interested parties.

The report will provide recommendations on any action that needs to be taken by the school, or by any of the interested parties.

The Independent Panel on Sexual Abuse Allegation by Ms. Obiamaka Azubike hereby invites ex-students and former staff of Olashore International School, or any member of the public that has relevant information in respect of the incident, that will assist the Panel in its inquiry to come forward.

Kindly submit an avowed statement with any supporting documents and confirm if you will be available to attend the hearing of the panel for an oral interview.

Kindly note that all information/statements/ documents must be submitted to the Panel through [email protected] within 7 (seven) days of this publication.

