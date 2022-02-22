Ugezu J Ugezu

By David Royal

Nollywood producer, director, and actor, Ugezu J Ugezu, has been chastised by colleagues and social media users for his opposition to the use of DNA tests in Nigeria.

The legendary actor had on Monday shared a post on his official Instagram page to admonish men who have made it a habit to take a paternity test before claiming a child.

Following the trends in Nigeria and as parents realize daily that their children aren’t biologically theirs, many men, particularly in Nigeria, are becoming interested in DNA tests.

Ugezu alarmed by the rising popularity of paternity tests believes that African men should not be subjected to them and according to him, any child born to an African man is the man’s child.

He believes that DNA-related issues are the reasons many families are tearing apart.

His post below:

Reacting to Ugezu’s post on Instagram, Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly known as OkonLagos objected, saying that things have changed.

He said “Things have changed, Globalization has had the better of us as a people. The world including Africa has evolved. In today’s Africa, the values of chastity and fidelity with respect to the married woman has been eroded.

“Those were times where it was actually sacrilegious and very unimaginable for a woman to be married to a man as non-virgin, let alone have extramarital affair(s) to the extent of bearing a child outside her marital home.

“DNA was not needed because infidelity had very grave deterring consequences. This gave room for more paternal certainty than is the case now.”

Also, Actress, Victoria Inyama Agreed with OkonLagos, pointing out that it’s 2022 and mud houses are not as cooling as they were before.

She said “Dède mù @ugezujugezu This is 2022….mud houses are not as cooling as before…..We don’t drink from clay pots….we are still suffering atrocities that our ancestors committed…DNA is very important just like mmàyì àjùjù in Traditional marriage. Ndewooooo 🙏🏽”

Another social media user, Prince Paulaj opined that DNA is not what’s tearing home/family/relationship apart, infidelity is the problem.

According to him “If a woman got impregnated by another man, she should be bold enough to tell the husband at home that the child doesn’t belong to him, it will be left for the husband to accept and keep the secret if he truly loves the woman, enough of all these paternity frauds.”

Using his uncle as an example, Paul said “My uncle was married to a lady for 25 years, they had 4 Kids. My uncle never suspected his wife for once, he gave her everything, only for my uncle to return from a one week journey one day and found his home empty, with a note:- (summarily) I am sorry, I knew this will break your heart, you are such a nice man you gave us everything. These 4 kids are not your biological kids, we have relocated to another country, find a place in your heart and forgive me…. fortunately for my uncle he already had a son while he was in the university, it’s not as if he can’t impregnate a woman. He has to go and do DNA test on the first child he had when he was in the university and the results came out 99.9% as the biological father. Let’s tackle infidelity but DNA test.”

@ngallalizzyyahoo.co commented “DNA is very important, so many men are spending money on other children while their biological children are suffering somewhere. I support DNA 100%”

@etzpresh “With all due respect.. I disagree totally with this.. in other words, you are encouraging women to cheat and bring other people’s children home and the man will be silence all in the name of peace of mind..: God forbid make peace nor Dey … I will not train another mans child..”

@princefranklinnlemchi “Sir DNA is important, I disagree you on this because what our girls are doing now is unfair, you will love and marry a man because of his money and still have a man that satisfies you on bad, sir the world have change and things have also change, I always pay that God should give me vagin to marry as my wife that all I have to say 🔥👏👏🙌”

Vanguard News Nigeria