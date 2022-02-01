Bonny light

By Udeme Akpan

WITH the consistent rise in oil prices, International Oil Companies, IOCs look forward to recording $28.5 billion earnings for the fourth quarter, October – December 2021, according to an authoritative report released by FactSet. This, according to the report, showed an increase of 28,400 per cent, compared to a loss of $0.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. The average oil price which stood at $42.70 in 2020 had risen to $70.10 per barrel, showing an increase of 81 percent.

Breakdown: The report has it that three IOCs – ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips – dominated other companies in making of the earnings as they account for $16.7 billion of the projected $28.6 billion year-over-year increase in earnings. ExxonMobil, which earnings will be made public tomorrow, is expected to record earnings per share, EPS of $1.9, against $0.03 reported for the same quarter in 2020.

Chevron is expected to earn $15.6 billion, compared to 2020 recorded $5.5 billion loss. The company’s earnings per share have also been put at $2.56 per share. Also, ConocoPhillips is expected to report its earnings on February 3, 2022. It is expected to record an earning per share of $2.2 in the last quarter of 2021 compared to $-0.19 recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. The financials of other IOCs, including Shell, TotalEnergies, have not yet been released.

Experts: However, commenting on the development, Lead promoter, EnergyHub Nigeria, Dr. Felix Amieyeofori, who predicts even higher earnings in 2022, said: “Inventory is getting lower as the global economy begins to pick up despite the Omicron variant. Already some major economies are relaxing lockdowns. Generally, the global economy will continue to grow in 2022 with increasing vaccinations. That will also increase demands for more energy input. However, 2022 will also see more actions on Net Zero Emission Projects as COP27 is set to put more commitment and enforcement on Net Zero Emission obligations. Regardless, fossil fuel will continue to drive the global industry in 2022 with prices edging towards the $100 mark.”

Similarly, the National President, Oil and Gas Service Providers Association of Nigeria, OGSPAN, Colman Obasi, said: “Certainly, we expect the improved vaccination against Omicron variant to lead to increased economic and other activities that would require more energy utilisation globally. This should also result in increased demand and higher prices, thus increasing the earnings of the IOCs and other operators globally. The positive development should also impact on other stakeholders, including shareholders and communities.”

Expect rise in oil demand – OPEC

In its January 2022 Monthly Oil Market Report, MOMR, obtained by Vanguard, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, stated: “Oil demand growth in the OECD is estimated to have averaged 2.5 mb/d and, in the non-OECD region, oil demand growth is estimated at 3.1 mb/d for the year.

In 2022, the forecast for world oil demand growth also remains unchanged at 4.2 mb/d, with total global consumption at 100.8 mb/d. In the OECD, oil demand is forecast to grow by 1.8 mb/d, while in the non-OECD oil demand is projected to increase by 2.3 mb/d. While the impact of the Omicron variant is projected to be mild and short-lived, uncertainties remain regarding new variants and renewed mobility restrictions, amid an otherwise steady global economic recovery.” In terms of supply, the report also stated: “Similarly, the non-OPEC supply growth forecast for 2022 is also unchanged at around 3.0 mb/d, to average 66.7 mb/d. The main drivers of liquids supply growth are expected to be the US and Russia, followed by Brazil, Canada, Kazakhstan, Norway and Guyana.”